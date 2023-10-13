Ireland’s Digital Services Commissioner Sees Increased Efforts Social Media Platforms to Combat Misinformation

Ireland’s Digital Services Commissioner, John Evans, has noted a heightened level of activity among social media platforms in response to misinformation surrounding the conflict in Israel and Gaza. Platforms have deployed crisis response teams and experts with specific language skills to address posts related to the Gaza conflict. As part of his role under the Digital Services Act, Evans ensures that platforms regulate content, including misinformation.

Under the Act, platforms now have an obligation to establish a facility where users can complain about content and request its removal for various reasons. If users are dissatisfied with the initial complaint response, they have the option to file an appeal. Evans emphasized that this provides power to people in determining the content displayed on platforms.

At present, Evans’ office has limited powers as the functions have yet to be ratified under the Digital Services Act, with legislation expected to be passed early next year. Despite this, Evans clarified that making a complaint is not a waste of time and expressed concern over the damaging effects of misinformation and online disinformation. He highlighted how malicious actors exploit crises and mentioned that the EU Commission has reminded platforms of their responsibilities.

The EU Commission has issued information requests to platforms, allowing for analysis of the responses received. Although the situation remains fluid and evolving rapidly, the requests demonstrate an urgency for platforms to comply within a short deadline. This highlights the ongoing efforts to combat misinformation related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier this week, the company formerly known as Twitter announced its efforts to address the abundance of posts containing graphic media, violent speech, and hateful conduct regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Sources: RTÉ, EU Commission

