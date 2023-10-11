Children as Young as Seven Regularly Using Social Media, Survey Finds

A survey conducted in Wales has revealed that children as young as seven and eight are regularly using social media sites and apps. The survey received responses from over 32,000 children aged seven to 11, with almost half of them reporting that they use social media a few times a week or every day. Furthermore, the majority of these children stated that they own a smartphone, including 43% of seven- and eight-year-olds. Public health experts have expressed concern about these findings and have called for tighter regulation.

The survey was conducted anonymously across 354 primary schools in Wales during the last academic year. The results also showed that two-thirds of year six students (11-12 years old) use social media regularly, compared to just under one-third of year three pupils (seven to eight years old). The minimum age to use most social media platforms is 13.

Dr. Kelly Morgan from Cardiff University, one of the researchers involved in the study, expressed surprise at the results and highlighted the role of the COVID-19 pandemic in the increased smartphone use among young children. She noted that technology now plays a larger part in their lives. The researchers also sought insights from children and parents regarding their experiences with social media.

Children’s responses varied, with some expressing enjoyment of gaming, watching videos, and reading comics on their smartphones. However, there were also concerns about cyberbullying and online safety. Parents weighed in, recognizing the benefits of social media but also acknowledging the need to strike a balance between allowing their children to use social media and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Schools are also taking steps to address the issues arising from social media use. Meilir Tomos, headteacher at Ysgol Glan Morfa in Cardiff, noted that the school holds workshops for pupils and parents and invites the police to speak to the children about the potential dangers.

The survey also found that nearly half of the children reported experiencing bullying at school, with over a quarter of year six children admitting to experiencing cyberbullying. Additionally, one in five children aged seven to 11 said they go to bed at 10 PM or later.

These findings have highlighted the need for tighter regulation and enforcement of age restrictions on social media platforms. The UK Online Safety Bill, which aims to hold social media companies more accountable for user safety, has been emphasized as an important step in addressing these concerns.

