New Article: Why Kia and Hyundai Car Owners Should Invest in Anti-Theft Systems

With the rise of technology, car thieves are finding clever ways topass security systems and steal vehicles within seconds. Unfortunately, Kia and Hyundai car owners have been particularly vulnerable to this alarming trend due to the lack of anti-theft systems in their vehicles. In fact, numerous videos on TikTok and other social media platforms showcase the ease with which thieves can use a USB cable and flathead screwdriver to hotwire these cars.

The absence of immobilizers, which are crucial in preventing theft when a microchip is not used, has made the situation even worse for Kia and Hyundai owners. Many of them have been devastated to find their cars missing, only to have them returned with extensive damage to the ignition and shattered back windows.

In addition to the inherent vulnerability of these vehicles, a concerning TikTok challenge called the “Kia Boyz” has further fueled the increase in car thefts across the nation. Oklahoma City, along with other metropolitan areas, has experienced a 10 to 20 percent spike in stolen Kia and Hyundai cars this year alone.

It is worth noting that Honda Civics, especially older models, are also popular targets for thieves in Oklahoma City. Similar to the Kia and Hyundai vehicles, these older Honda models lack the necessary immobilizer to deter theft.

Acknowledging the severity of the issue, car owners filed a class-action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai manufacturers last year, highlighting the absence of proper anti-theft devices and the financial burden placed on them due to repair costs.

To protect their vehicles, Kia and Hyundai owners are advised to take simple precautions. These include locking their doors, never leaving their keys inside the vehicle, and avoiding leaving the car running unattended. Additionally, investing in a GPS system and seeking security upgrades from dealership can significantly enhance the overall protection of these vehicles.

As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for car manufacturers to prioritize the integration of advanced anti-theft systems. Until then, Kia and Hyundai owners must take proactive measures to safeguard their valuable assets.

FAQs

1. Why are Kia and Hyundai cars vulnerable to theft?

Kia and Hyundai vehicles are particularly vulnerable to theft due to the lack of anti-theft systems, such as immobilizers, which are essential in preventing theft when a microchip is not used.

2. What is the “Kia Boyz” TikTok challenge?

The “Kia Boyz” TikTok challenge is a concerning trend that has contributed to the increase in car thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles across the nation, including Oklahoma City. The challenge involves showcasing methods to quickly hotwire these cars using a USB cable and flathead screwdriver.

3. Are there other car models that are susceptible to theft in Oklahoma City?

Aside from Kia and Hyundai vehicles, older models of Honda Civics are also common targets for car thieves in Oklahoma City. These older Honda models share a similar vulnerability, lacking the necessary immobilizer to deter theft.

4. What precautions can Kia and Hyundai owners take to protect their vehicles?

Kia and Hyundai owners can take several precautions, including locking their doors, avoiding leaving their keys inside the vehicle, and ensuring the car is never left running unattended. It is also advisable to invest in a GPS system and inquire about security upgrades available at dealerships.