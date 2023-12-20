Jake Paul to Mentor U.S. Boxers for 2024 Olympics

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Jake Paul, the former social media influencer turned professional boxer, is set to offer his mentorship and support to U.S. fighters as they prepare for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This partnership between a professional athlete and influencer with Team USA for the Olympics is a significant step forward in bridging the gap between sports and media.

Paul, leveraging his experience in the ring and expertise in brand-building, will provide guidance to some of the nation’s top amateur fighters, including Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane, as confirmed in a joint statement USA Boxing and Paul’s MVP Promotions. Recognizing the dedication and hard work of these young athletes, Paul aims not only to promote the sport but also shed light on the people who strive to be the best within it.

“The Olympics represent the greatest stage in the world, and I am honored to raise awareness for USA Boxing and mentor these inspiring athletes as they pursue gold,” Paul expressed. This opportunity allows him to share his mindset of pursuing greatness with young talents like McCane and Edwards.

Having risen to prominence in the boxing world within a mere three years, Paul has become an inspiration for the younger generation and an influential figure in the sport’s history. USA Boxing’s executive director, Mike McAtee, emphasized the importance of Paul’s mentorship, stating that he will provide valuable resources to the team in terms of building their brand intellectual property.

The Paris Olympics boxing competition is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 10, with the medal rounds set to be held at Roland Garros Stadium, famous for hosting the French Open tennis grand slam. Throughout Team USA’s training at their facility in Colorado Springs and during the Games, Paul will be present, sharing his expertise and supporting the athletes as they strive for success on the biggest stage of their careers.