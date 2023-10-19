Strathcona County Economic Development and Tourism Hosts Small Business Week Conference

Strathcona County Economic Development and Tourism organized its annual Small Business Week Conference at the Agora on Monday, Oct. 16, with the aim of helping small businesses thrive.

Marilyn Tuazon, a social media specialist at Bluetrain, kicked off the event providing small businesses with valuable insights into unlocking social media success with 10 tips that are specifically tailored for them. Tuazon emphasized that while many small businesses use social media for brand awareness, it is important to focus on the long-term gain, as it brings in and retains customers and positively influences return on investment. She also discussed the importance of online security, encouraging businesses to utilize two-factor authentication whenever possible. Tuazon recommended using social media ads or setting realistic expectations for organic social media marketing, as it can take eight to 12 months to see significant results.

The conference also featured Cheryl Lockhart, a management consultant, and partner with Omni Consulting, who spoke about the importance of implementing a wider business strategy in a presentation called ‘Strategy Activation – Igniting the Spark for Achieving Your Business Goals’. Lockhart stressed the significance of putting strategies on paper and understanding the unique aspects and opportunities of a business. She emphasized the need for a strategy for the overall strategy and discussed strategy activation as the secret sauce for achieving business goals.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Caroline Brookfield, focused on unlocking creativity in her presentation. Brookfield, a veterinarian, manager, and professional speaker, shared tips and strategies to engage creativity for business success. She highlighted the loss of creativity as individuals grow older but stressed that it can be unlocked and utilized employees and employers. Brookfield encouraged attendees to use their creativity to develop and implement plans, thereby solving problems creatively.

For more information about the conference speakers, visit their respective websites at bluetrain.ca, omnica.com, or CarolineBrookfield.com.

Sources:

– The News