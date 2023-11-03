Silicon Valley’s Departure from News: The Changing Landscape of Media Consumption

In recent years, Silicon Valley has gradually distanced itself from the news industry, causing a significant shift in the media landscape. Platforms like Facebook and Meta have reduced the visibility of news content in users’ feeds, while Google and Meta have restricted the distribution of news in certain regions. This departure from news Big Tech can be attributed to various factors, including the burden of truth arbitration and negative public perception. However, the blame cannot solely be placed on tech companies; readers themselves have also been breaking up with traditional news.

A recent study the Pew Research Center revealed that fewer adults reported regularly following the news in 2021 and 2022 compared to previous years. Overall, only 38% of American adults closely follow the news, a significant drop from the high of 52% in 2018. This decline in news consumption is evident across various media channels, including news sites, apps, cable news, and social media.

The struggles faced traditional news organizations cannot be attributed to a single cause. Trust in the media has eroded, particularly among Republicans, due to instances of misinformation and the delegitimization efforts from the right. Furthermore, financial challenges, such as the decline of local news outlets, have played a role in the changing media landscape. Additionally, a generational shift is underway, with younger individuals relying more on influencers, creators, and podcast hosts for news rather than traditional news sources.

The shift in public opinion is evident in surveys conducted throughout the 2010s. Initially, social media platforms were hailed for their ability to inform users about national news. However, 2020, it became apparent that individuals who primarily relied on social media for political news were less engaged and less knowledgeable about current events.

The rise of online news and social platforms had a reciprocal effect on each other. When Facebook adjusted its News Feed algorithm in 2013, numerous news organizations experienced a surge in visibility on the platform. Publishers began strategizing around social media, focusing on clickbait headlines and algorithm-friendly content. However, this led to the acceleration of news cycles and the herding effect on coverage.

Twitter became an essential tool for journalists, acting as a de facto assignment editor. Unfortunately, this also made journalists susceptible to attacks and harassment. While traditional news organizations encouraged reporters to promote their work on social media, personal opinions became a contentious issue.

Overall, the changing media consumption patterns reflect a complex interplay between tech platforms, news organizations, and readers. As Silicon Valley distances itself from news, it becomes imperative to examine the evolving relationships and find sustainable ways to deliver trustworthy information in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

