Why Big Tech and Readers are Breaking Up with News: A Shift in Media Landscape

Over the past decade, Silicon Valley has realized that news is a challenging and low-profit industry. As a result, major tech companies like Facebook, Meta, and Google have been distancing themselves from news content. However, while it’s often easy to blame tech platforms and executives for the decline of news consumption, the reality is that readers themselves are also breaking up with traditional news.

A recent study the Pew Research Center revealed that fewer American adults are regularly following the news compared to previous years. In 2021 and 2022, only 38 percent of adults reported closely following the news, down from a high of 52 percent in 2018. This decline in news consumption is evident across various platforms, including news sites, apps, cable news, and social media.

The decline in news consumption can be attributed to multiple factors. Trust in the media has significantly declined, particularly among Republicans, due to instances of inaccurate reporting and efforts to delegitimize mainstream media. Another contributing factor is the rise of digital influencers and creators on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, who are seen as more trustworthy sources of news many younger individuals. In these contexts, trust is established based on parasocial relationships rather than the reputation and history of traditional news brands.

Surveys conducted throughout the 2010s provide further insight into shifting public opinion. In 2014, 75 percent of adults believed that the internet and social media helped them feel more informed about national news. However, 2020, a Pew survey found that individuals who primarily relied on social media for political news were less engaged and less informed about current events.

It’s crucial to acknowledge the reciprocal relationship between online news and social platforms. For several years, publishers chased high traffic on social media, resulting in the adoption of strategies that prioritized algorithmically pleasing and easily digestible content. The news cycle became faster, with journalists tracking metrics and adjusting their coverage based on performance. This led to an overreliance on social media as an assignment editor, often emphasizing sensationalized stories.

While tech platforms have played a significant role in shaping the media landscape, it’s important to recognize that readers themselves are actively seeking alternative sources of news. The declining trust in traditional news outlets, the emergence of digital influencers, and the appeal of personal connections are all contributing to this shift. As the relationship between news and technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for the industry to adapt and find innovative ways to regain readers’ trust and engagement.

