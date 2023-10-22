Florida Secures Commitment from Five-Star Defensive Lineman LJ McCray

Florida’s recruiting efforts received a significant boost as they secured a commitment from five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray. McCray, hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, chose the Gators over reputable programs such as Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Auburn. This commitment solidifies Florida’s already impressive class, which currently ranks third in the nation.

McCray has been a key target for the Gators’ coaching staff from the beginning, standing out as one of the top prospects in the class of 2024. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-6 and weighing 260 pounds, his physical presence and skills on the field make him a valuable addition to the team.

During his official visit from June 2-4, McCray experienced the atmosphere of The Swamp firsthand, witnessing the intense SEC matchup between the Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers. This experience likely played a significant role in his decision to join the Florida program.

According to 247Sports, McCray ranks as the sixth-best prospect overall, the second-best defensive lineman, and the third-best player in the state of Florida. Additionally, McCray is teammates with Zavier Mincey, a top-100 safety who is also a priority target for Florida.

The announcement of McCray’s commitment to Florida sparked excitement on social media, with fans and followers expressing their enthusiasm for having him join the Gators.

Sources:

– [source name], [source date]

– [source name], [source date]