Bingeing on Social Media Can Take a Toll on University Students’ Mental Health

A recent study conducted among university students in China, Taiwan, and Malaysia has found that excessive use of social media can have negative effects on mental health. The study surveyed 622 students and revealed a correlation between high levels of smartphone and social media use and mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and stress. Additionally, the research showed that participants who engaged in excessive social media use were more likely to experience nomophobia, the fear of being without a smartphone, and weight-related self-stigma, which can lead to low self-esteem and negative emotions.

Another study conducted among 380 Malaysian university students found similar results, with high levels of social media use being associated with greater levels of depression, anxiety, and stress. The findings of both studies suggest that excessive social media use can have detrimental effects on the mental well-being of young individuals, who are the biggest users of social media.

While there are benefits to using social media, such as increasing social networks and combating loneliness, excessive use can lead to negative mental health outcomes. Excessive use is characterized a lack of control over one’s craving to use social media, which can interfere with other areas of life, such as work productivity. The Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale is a useful tool for measuring excessive social media use, with a score of 24 or above indicating a social media addiction.

To address this issue, individuals should be educated on the healthy use of social media. Transparent information on the links between excessive social media use and mental health should be widely shared, and individuals can self-administer the Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale to assess their level of usage. Governments can also play a role developing programs to help people manage their social media use, such as lifestyle redesign programs and workshops on stress coping and time management. By promoting healthy social media use, individuals can learn to use it purposefully and avoid the negative mental health consequences associated with excessive use.

Source:

– Chung-Ying Lin, National Cheng Kung University