The Impact of Excessive Social Media Use on University Students’ Mental Health

Excessive use of social media among university students has been linked to a decline in their mental health, according to recent research. A survey conducted among 622 university students from China, Taiwan, and Malaysia revealed that those who excessively used their smartphones and social media platforms were more likely to experience mental health conditions. The study found that high levels of social media use were associated with nomophobia (fear of not having a working smartphone) and weight-related self-stigma, which includes symptoms such as low self-esteem, low confidence, and negative emotions.

Another study conducted among 380 students from Malaysian universities supported these findings, showing that increased usage of social media was related to higher levels of depression, anxiety, and stress. The participants in both studies averaged around 4.5 to 4.8 hours per day on social media, and a substantial portion of them were identified as being at risk of social media addiction.

Although social media has its benefits, particularly in terms of allowing individuals to express love, compassion, and overcome loneliness, excessive use can pose significant problems. Excessive social media use is characterized an individual’s inability to control their craving to use social media and can have negative impacts on various areas of their life, including work productivity.

To address these issues, it is important to promote healthy social media use and provide transparent information on the links between excessive use and mental health. The Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale can be used to self-assess if one’s usage is becoming problematic, with a score of 24 or above suggesting a social media addiction. Governments and communities can also play a role in providing programs and workshops that help individuals manage their social media use, implement time management strategies, cope with stress, and identify unhealthy cravings for social media.

In conclusion, while social media can have mental health benefits when used appropriately, excessive use can lead to negative outcomes. It is crucial to raise awareness and provide support to ensure individuals can use social media in a healthy and purposeful manner.

Sources:

– FZHChung-Ying Lin, National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan