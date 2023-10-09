The Negative Effects of Excessive Social Media Use on University Students’ Mental Health

A recent study has shown that excessive use of social media among university students can have detrimental effects on their mental health. The research has highlighted issues such as depression, low self-esteem, and even a fear of being separated from their smartphones.

A survey conducted among 622 university students from China, Taiwan, and Malaysia found that those who excessively used their smartphones and social media platforms were more likely to experience mental health conditions. Specifically, these students reported higher levels of nomophobia (a fear of not having access to their smartphones) and weight-related self-stigma.

Weight-related self-stigma refers to a situation where individuals devalue themselves based on weight concerns, often due to feeling overweight. This phenomenon can lead to low self-esteem, low confidence, and negative emotions. Another study conducted among 380 students from Malaysian universities also found a correlation between high social media usage and increased levels of depression, anxiety, and stress.

The average daily social media usage among participants in these studies was around 4.5 to 4.8 hours. Additionally, more than one-third to 40% of the participants were identified as being at risk of social media addiction.

While social media does have its benefits, such as providing a platform for expressing love and compassion and reducing loneliness, excessive use can lead to negative mental health outcomes. It is important to promote healthy social media use, enabling individuals to learn how to use it properly and purposefully.

To address this issue, governments and communities can take measures to raise awareness and provide assistance. Transparent information regarding the link between excessive social media use and mental health issues should be widely shared. The Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale, a self-report scale designed to assess social media addiction, can be used to evaluate one’s level of social media usage.

Programs and workshops can be developed in community, clinical, or self-managed settings to help individuals manage their social media use. Lifestyle redesign programs can be introduced to help addicted youth and adults plan alternative activities to reduce their craving for social media. Additionally, workshops on stress management and time management, as well as cognitive-behavioral interventions, can be implemented to identify and address unhealthy social media cravings.

In summary, there is a need to promote the responsible and purposeful use of social media among university students. By educating individuals about the potential negative impacts and providing resources to manage excessive use, we can help protect their mental well-being.

Sources:

– Chung-Ying Lin, Institute of Allied Health Sciences at National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan

– “Excessive Social Media Use Linked to Decline in Mental Health Among University Students” – Tempo.co