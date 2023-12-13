Increasing Use of Social Media for Drug Sales Raises Concerns

According to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the sale of drugs on social media platforms like Instagram has seen a significant increase, turning these platforms into a marketplace for narcotics. This revelation comes as a cause for concern as it highlights the growing ease with which drugs can be accessed and purchased through online platforms.

Fadnavis explained that individuals are placing orders for drugs on social media apps, making payments through online modes, and having the contraband delivered through courier companies. In response to this issue, the government has warned courier companies to ensure that they do not unknowingly facilitate drug deliveries.

During discussions in the legislative council, concerns were raised about the involvement of alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil and the extended stay of the dean of Pune’s Sassoon Hospital. The dean has already been suspended for negligence, and if any connections to the drug network are discovered, appropriate action will be taken.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve expressed apprehension about the presence of illegal drug factories in industrial areas. He raised questions about the procurement of large quantities of raw materials like mephedrone, suggesting that some of these materials may be sourced industries, such as sugar factories.

Fadnavis acknowledged the emergence of innovative manufacturing techniques for narcotics. He stated that different chemicals are being mixed to create new types of drugs, emphasizing that the government is closely monitoring these activities.

Furthermore, Fadnavis admitted that though the manufacturing of narcotics has decreased in volume, it still persists. As a result, the government plans to request the central authorities to lower the threshold for determining commercial quantity from 10 grams to 5 grams.

The deputy chief minister also addressed concerns regarding overseas drug peddlers operating from within India. These peddlers often seek legal ramifications in order to avoid being deported until their cases are concluded. In response, the government plans to establish detention centers, with one already operational in Mumbai, to hold these individuals instead of keeping them in regular jails.

The increasing use of social media as a platform for drug sales is a growing concern that warrants immediate attention. Authorities must work together to ensure stricter monitoring, prevention, and deterrence measures to combat this issue effectively.