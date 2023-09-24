The Misuse of Social Media to Target Political Opponents, Says Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised concerns about the misuse of social media to target political opponents. He accused the Congress party of spending large sums of money and utilizing special agencies to influence people through social media and mainstream media.

During the inauguration of a party building in Kasaragod, Vijayan urged the workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) not to engage in online personal attacks. Instead, he encouraged them to focus on discussing the development schemes and programs of the state government. Vijayan emphasized the importance of engaging in respectful discourse on social media and avoiding personal insults.

The arrest of a local Congress functionary, Abin Kodankara, for alleged online harassment of female family members of CPI(M) leaders highlighted the issue. Kodankara, a Congress youth leader, had shared vulgar images and derogatory comments about the family members of Left leaders on a Facebook page called ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’. This incident reflects the extent to which social media is being misused and how substantial amounts of money are being spent to attack political opponents.

Vijayan expressed concern about the targeting of female family members of Left leaders in a vulgar manner and cited this as evidence of the misuse of social media. He emphasized the need to maintain civility while using social media platforms and urged individuals to refrain from insulting or targeting others personally.

The victims of online harassment, including the wife of CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member AA Rahim, Amrutha Satheesan, have filed complaints against the Facebook page ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’. They have sought action against those involved in their harassment.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s comments shed light on the misuse of social media for political purposes. The arrest of a local Congress functionary for online harassment exemplifies the extent of this problem. It raises important questions about the responsibility of individuals and political parties to ensure respectful and civil discourse on social media platforms.

