Social Media Giants Earn Billions in Advertising Revenue from Minors, Harvard Study Finds

A recent study conducted Harvard University has revealed that social media giants, including Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and TikTok, made a staggering $11 billion in advertising revenue from individuals under the age of 18. The findings shed light on the companies’ failure to effectively self-regulate their marketing practices aimed at young users, further exacerbating concerns about youth mental health.

The researchers from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health emphasized that policymakers are increasingly seeking to introduce legislation to curb social media platform practices that can contribute to depression, anxiety, and disordered eating among young people. Despite claims these platforms that they can regulate themselves to protect young users, the study argues that they have yet to take meaningful steps in this direction. The researchers argue that the overwhelming financial incentives to continue monetizing minors on their platforms have hindered progress in safeguarding children.

According to the study, YouTube had the largest number of viewers under the age of 18 in 2022, with 49.7 million, followed TikTok with 18.9 million, Snapchat with 18 million, Instagram with 16.7 million, Facebook with 9.9 million, and Twitter with 7 million. Of the $11 billion in total revenue generated these platforms, $2.1 billion came from users aged 12 and under.

To estimate the revenue figures, the researchers utilized U.S. Census population data and survey data from Common Sense Media, in addition to information from Pew Research. By triangulating these data sources and considering the amount of time minors spent on each platform per day, the researchers built a simulation model to estimate the ad revenue generated minors.

The study also raised concerns about the amount of data that vulnerable users, such as youth, are required to provide in order to participate on these platforms. The researchers emphasized the need for greater transparency from social media companies and called for increased government regulation to protect children from exploitative marketing practices.

The findings of this study highlight the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the adverse effects of social media on youth mental health. By prioritizing transparency and implementing stronger regulations, policymakers and tech companies can work together to create safer online environments for children and adolescents.