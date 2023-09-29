Chinese social media users have recently expressed their envy and frustration towards the latest ‘made in India’ Apple iPhones that were released earlier this month. Platforms such as Weibo and X are now flooded with comments and doubts about the quality of the new iPhone 15s.

Some users from China are attempting to create doubts over the quality of these iPhones manufactured in India. Despite the success and popularity of previous iPhone models, these users are eager to cast a shadow over the reputation of the newest devices.

While the exact reasons behind this skepticism are not clear, it seems to stem from a combination of envy and competition. China is known as a major hub for electronic manufacturing, and the rise of India as a manufacturing powerhouse is perceived some as a threat to China’s dominance in the industry.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that doubts have been raised about ‘made in India’ products. In recent years, India has been making strides in becoming a global manufacturing hub, attracting several multinational companies. However, there have been occasional concerns raised about the quality and reliability of products manufactured in India, including electronic devices.

It is important to note that the doubts raised these Chinese social media users may not necessarily reflect the actual quality of the ‘made in India’ iPhones. Critics argue that these doubts could be driven bias or misinformation, attempting to undermine the growing reputation of Indian manufacturing.

In conclusion, the latest ‘made in India’ iPhones have triggered envy and doubts among Chinese social media users. While the reasons behind this skepticism remain unclear, it is important to consider these doubts within the context of competition and potential bias. As India continues to develop as a manufacturing powerhouse, it is essential to evaluate the quality and reliability of its products based on objective standards rather than subjective opinions expressed on social media.

