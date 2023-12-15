Social Media Use for Under-16s Sparks Debate on Child Protection

There is ongoing speculation about a potential ban on social media use for individuals under the age of 16, but the government is emphasizing the need to prioritize child protection. The impact of popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram on young people’s well-being has sparked discussions among ministers, who are considering proposals that would require parental permission for social media access. While Science Minister Andrew Griffith has dismissed these reports as speculation, he acknowledges the importance of addressing the potential risks alongside the benefits of social media.

Griffith, who is also a parent, recognizes the concerns raised parents about the harmful aspects of social media. He points out that the government has already taken action passing the Online Safety Act, which aims to extend offline illegal activities to the online space. The act seeks to make the UK the safest place to be online imposing rules on companies like Meta and Apple to prevent inappropriate and dangerous content from reaching young and vulnerable users.

While the current focus is on the Online Safety Act, Griffith acknowledges that the government must continue to assess and adapt its measures. A potential consultation might take place in the new year to gather insights and perspectives on how to further protect children in the digital landscape. However, specifics about this consultation remain uncertain, and Griffith refrains from commenting on future plans at this time.

The Online Safety Act, which became law in October, addresses a range of issues, including the responsibility of platforms in tackling illegal content, enforcing age limits on adult websites, and preventing underage children from creating social media accounts. Media regulator Ofcom is tasked with enforcing these regulations, with the power to levy fines on non-compliant companies.

The government’s commitment to child protection is evident in its legislative efforts and ongoing discussions surrounding social media access for young people. While current details may be speculative, the overall goal is to create a safer online environment for children and mitigate the potential harms associated with social media use.