Two Co Down Women Recognized at 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards

Emma Kearney from Newry has been named Hair/Beauty Influencer of the Year at the 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards. Catherine McGinn from MAC PR in Rostrevor was awarded runner-up for Social Media Freelancer of the Year. The awards ceremony celebrated the best in social media marketing and recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses who are creating inspiring content and using social media positively.

The winners were announced at a social event held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, attended over 500 representatives from various industries including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, health, and fitness. Niamh Taylor, Co-Founder of the NI Social Media Awards, expressed her admiration for the work being done in social media and digital marketing across Northern Ireland, highlighting the collaboration, community, and connection that underlies much of the activity.

Martin Booth, Managing Director of Corner Bakery, emphasized the power of social media and digital marketing, acknowledging the hard work and commitment demonstrated the winners. The content they create on their social media platforms engages audiences and achieves remarkable results.

The awards are organized Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success, both renowned digital marketers and industry mentors. The winners were selected a panel of expert judges with experience working with some of the world’s biggest brands. The category partners and charity partner for the awards were also acknowledged.

Congratulations to all the winners and their contributions to the world of social media and digital marketing!

