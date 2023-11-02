Sextortion Cases Increase in Canada Amidst Inadequate Social Media Safety Measures

Reports of sextortion cases in Canada have surged, reaching record highs between June 2022 and September 2023. According to data from Cybertip, a tipline for online abuse operated the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, there were 4,952 instances reported during this period. The numbers reflect an average increase of 35 percent compared to the same period the previous year, raising concerns about the safety of individuals on social media platforms.

Sextortion refers to the act of extorting money or other forms of value threatening to expose explicit photos or videos of the victim online. Unfortunately, the efforts of social media companies like Meta and Snap Inc. to combat this issue have fallen short. While they have made progress in removing leaked content and providing support to victims, experts argue that these measures do not effectively prevent abuses from occurring in the first place.

The majority of reports involving sextortion mention Instagram or Snapchat as the platforms where victims encountered their extortionists. This highlights the need for increased safety measures and stricter safeguards on these apps, as they are commonly used for such malicious activities.

To shed light on the emotional turmoil experienced victims, a 21-year-old individual (referred to as “Kyle” to protect his identity) shared his story. Kyle met his extortionist on the messaging app Kik during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking companionship amidst isolation. Little did he know that this encounter would lead to months of manipulation and threats. Kyle’s experience underscores the vulnerability of underage users who can easily fall victim to sextortion.

Experts emphasize the importance of proactive rather than reactive solutions to combat sextortion. Reactive measures, such as Meta’s Take It Down tool, may help victims whose content has already been shared, but they fail to address the root of the problem. More comprehensive strategies are needed to prevent malicious actors from gaining access to sensitive images in the first place.

In conclusion, the rise in sextortion cases in Canada calls attention to the inadequate safety measures implemented social media companies. To protect individuals on these platforms, urgent action is required to address the vulnerabilities and loopholes that allow sextortion to thrive.

