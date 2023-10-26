New Article: The Rise of Snapchat: A Surprising Competitor in the Social App Market

Snapchat, the once-declared “dead” social app, is making a remarkable comeback amidst Elon Musk’s struggles with his latest venture, the “everything app” now known as “X.” While Musk had grand plans for X, the numbers are not aligning with his vision, according to recent reports.

Third-party data reported The Wall Street Journal has revealed that X is facing challenges in attracting users and revitalizing its advertising business following Musk’s acquisition. In contrast, Snapchat is experiencing significant user growth and making strides in revenue generation.

During Musk’s tenure, X has lost nearly 15 million users, with a decline of 16% in daily active mobile app users in September alone, compared to the month he took over. This downward trend is concerning for an app that aimed to disrupt the social media landscape.

Moreover, X’s primary source of revenue, advertising, has taken a hit. Many large agency executives have noted that there has been no resurgence in brands returning to X, and even returning brands are not investing as much as they used to.

On the other hand, Snapchat continues to thrive, surpassing X in both active daily users and revenue. With 385 million daily active users compared to X’s 183 million, Snapchat has effectively debunked the notion that it was on the decline. In fact, the social app has been focused on increasing in-app purchases, such as clothing and concert tickets, which has contributed to its revenue growth.

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, recently announced impressive results for the third quarter, with revenue reaching $1.19 billion and a net loss of $368 million. These figures exceeded expectations and further solidified Snapchat’s resurgence in the social app market.

As Elon Musk faces challenges with X, Snapchat’s success story serves as a testament to the unpredictable landscape of the social media industry. It demonstrates that even established platforms can make comebacks and reinvent themselves to meet the evolving needs of users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is X struggling to attract users?

Yes, according to third-party data reported The Wall Street Journal, X is facing difficulties in attracting users and reviving its advertising business.

2. How has Snapchat performed in comparison to X?

Snapchat has shown significant user growth and revenue generation, surpassing X in both daily active users and revenue.

3. What challenges has X encountered under Elon Musk’s leadership?

X has lost nearly 15 million users and experienced a decline in daily active mobile app users since Musk took over the company.

4. What has been the impact on X’s advertising revenue?

X’s advertising revenue has suffered, with many brands not returning to the platform, and returning brands reducing their investments.

5. What are the recent results of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap?

Snap reported better-than-anticipated results for the third quarter, with revenue reaching $1.19 billion and a net loss of $368 million.