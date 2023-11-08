SMS Toll Fraud: Protecting Social Media Companies and Safeguarding Revenue

Social media companies are facing a significant financial burden due to the rising threat of SMS toll fraud. Cybercriminals are exploiting this communication channel for illegal financial gain, costing businesses tens of millions of dollars each year. The impact of SMS toll fraud can be so severe that it can even determine the profitability of social media platforms in certain regions.

To combat this escalating threat, social media companies must adopt robust technology-driven solutions and take an innovative approach to attack prevention. Implementing measures to prevent SMS toll fraud can save businesses millions of dollars in fraudulent charges.

How SMS toll fraud works:

Attackers use bots to create fake accounts and request OTP (one-time password) verification through online forms or web apps connected to SMS systems. These bots then enter premium rate phone numbers for SMS verification and abandon the activity once verification is triggered. As a result, businesses are flooded with SMS messages to premium rate numbers, leading to inflated telecom bills.

The consequences of SMS toll fraud:

Social media platforms heavily rely on SMS messages for user verification, particularly for two-factor authentication (2FA). However, attackers exploit this communication channel, resulting in significant financial losses running into millions of dollars. Furthermore, the influx of bot-driven traffic can hinder legitimate users from registering or logging in.

Preventing SMS toll fraud:

To mitigate the risk of SMS toll fraud, businesses should implement strong fraud detection mechanisms. Some preventive methods include:

1. Bot detection: Employ bot management solutions to differentiate between bots and humans, preventing attacks from scaling and diminishing attackers’ returns.

2. Rate limiting: Set limits on the number of SMS messages sent over a specific period and define call duration limits.

3. Geographical restrictions: Disallow sending SMS texts to locations where the business is not present.

4. Verification delays: Introduce delays in verification retries to prevent multiple messages from being sent within seconds.

5. Premium-rate number detection: Ensure users enter regular phone numbers, not premium rate mobile numbers.

6. Additional information: Request additional information in online forms, beyond just phone numbers.

7. Trusted use cases: Restrict 2FA SMS to trusted use cases only.

Snapchat’s success story:

Snapchat successfully reduced fake online registrations implementing Arkose Bot Manager, a bot management solution. By using Arkose MatchKey challenges for authentication, Snapchat significantly decreased the volume of SMS messages sent for account registration and verification. This approach reduced the platform’s dependence on SMS verification, resulting in substantial cost savings and protection against SMS fraud attempts.

In summary, protecting social media companies from SMS toll fraud is crucial to safeguard revenue and maintain profitability. By deploying technology-driven solutions and adopting proactive strategies, businesses can effectively mitigate the risk of SMS toll fraud and avoid substantial financial losses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is SMS toll fraud?

A: SMS toll fraud, also known as SMS pumping or International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF), is a form of cyberattack where attackers exploit SMS systems to inflate telecom bills for businesses sending messages to premium rate numbers.

Q: How does SMS toll fraud impact social media companies?

A: SMS toll fraud poses a severe financial burden on social media companies, resulting in significant losses that can threaten profitability. It also hinders legitimate users from accessing platforms due to the influx of bot-driven traffic.

Q: How can businesses prevent SMS toll fraud?

A: Businesses can prevent SMS toll fraud implementing bot detection mechanisms, rate limiting SMS messages, imposing geographical restrictions, introducing verification delays, detecting premium-rate numbers, collecting additional user information, and restricting 2FA SMS to trusted use cases.

Q: Can technology-driven solutions effectively combat SMS toll fraud?

A: Yes, technology-driven solutions such as bot management systems, like Arkose Bot Manager, can differentiate between bots and humans, preventing attacks from scaling and reducing the financial gains for attackers. These solutions offer effective protection against SMS toll fraud.