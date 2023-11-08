SMS Toll Fraud: A Growing Threat to Social Media Companies

SMS toll fraud has emerged as a significant challenge for social media platforms, posing a severe financial burden that can lead to substantial revenue losses. Cybercriminals exploit this communication channel for illegal financial gain, costing social media businesses tens of millions of dollars each year. Recognizing and addressing this threat is crucial to protect profitability and prevent potential non-profitability in various regions worldwide.

Attacks targeting social media companies involve SMS pumping or International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF), commonly known as SMS toll fraud. These cybercriminals utilize bots to create fake accounts, exploiting online forms connected to SMS systems or web apps for OTP requests. Bots automatically input premium rate phone numbers for SMS verification, resulting in an influx of costly SMS messages that inflate telecom bills for affected businesses.

Detecting SMS toll fraud can be challenging as businesses lack effective methods to recall sent messages. Mobile network operators (MNOs) control premium numbers and earn significant revenues from them. Attackers leverage these premium numbers, colluding with MNOs or exploiting networks to generate revenues. By deploying intelligent bots with human-like capabilities, cybercriminals can evade detection until substantial damage is done.

Social media platforms heavily rely on SMS messages for two-factor authentication (2FA). Unfortunately, attackers exploit this communication channel for illegitimate financial gain, resulting in substantial financial losses for these platforms. Illegitimate activity not only leads to financial losses but also impedes legitimate users from registering or logging into these platforms.

However, businesses can fight back against SMS toll fraud strengthening their fraud detection mechanisms. Implementing bot management solutions, like Arkose Bot Manager, can differentiate between bots and humans, effectively preventing the attack from scaling and eroding attackers’ returns. Rate limiting, geographical restrictions, verification delays, and premium-rate number detection are some additional measures that businesses should consider adopting to mitigate the risk.

Social media platforms have started investing in robust security solutions to combat SMS toll fraud effectively. Snapchat, for instance, has implemented Arkose Bot Manager, significantly reducing the number of SMS messages sent for account registration and verification. This proactive approach has led to substantial cost savings and improved protection against SMS fraud attempts.

FAQ:

Q: What is SMS toll fraud?

A: SMS toll fraud refers to cyberattacks where attackers exploit SMS systems to send messages to expensive premium-rate numbers, resulting in inflated telecom bills for targeted businesses.

Q: How does SMS toll fraud impact social media platforms?

A: SMS toll fraud leads to significant financial losses for social media platforms, affecting their profitability and hindering the registration or login process for legitimate users.

Q: How can businesses prevent SMS toll fraud?

A: Businesses can implement bot management solutions, rate limiting, geographical restrictions, verification delays, and premium-rate number detection to mitigate the risk of SMS toll fraud.