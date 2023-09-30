ISRO Aims to Rebrand Itself as India Expands Its Presence in the Space Industry

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the moon, attracting over 8 million viewers to the live-stream on YouTube. This marked a significant achievement for India’s low-cost space engineering and a step towards rebranding ISRO as an approachable and transparent organization.

In the past, ISRO was known for its closed-off approach and culture of secrecy. However, there has been a shift towards greater openness and transparency in recent years. This change is driven the need to attract young scientists, startups, investors, and private industry partners, as India aims to increase its share in the global commercial space market.

Currently, India holds only a 2% share in the $400 billion global commercial space market, amounting to about $8 billion. The government aims to increase this share to $40 billion 2040. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on ISRO to make India a profitable space superpower, necessitating a more open and engaging approach.

The rebranding efforts have already caught the attention of university students who were previously hesitant to pursue careers in the space industry. The increased openness and transparency have revealed the numerous opportunities available in the industry, not just for scientists but also for design students like Sruthi Parupudi.

S. Somanath, who became the chairman of ISRO in 2022, has played a crucial role in implementing these changes. He has encouraged a more attractive and inclusive work environment introducing informal problem-solving chats, break time, and refreshment kiosks. These small changes have contributed to a more responsive agency and have attracted space startups seeking guidance and collaboration.

The increased openness has also led to optimism about the long-term impact. ISRO’s achievements and projects have gained more recognition, and partnerships with the private sector have become more attractive due to the predictability and responsiveness of the agency.

With ambitious goals to study the sun, put astronauts in orbit, explore Venus, and collaborate with NASA for planetary defense and deep space exploration, India recognizes the importance of a strong presence in space to establish itself as a superpower. The government is expected to open the sector to foreign investment and establish various bodies to interact with the private sector.

While there are challenges to overcome, such as competition from established companies and the risk of failure, the increased openness and transparency within ISRO have created a positive atmosphere within the industry. By showcasing that scientists are normal human beings, ISRO hopes to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science and contribute to India’s expanding presence in the space industry.

– Quotes: Namrata Goswami, space policy expert and professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University; BHM Darukesha, ISRO’s social media manager; S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO; D S Govindrajan, president of Aniara Communications

