ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: A Win for India’s Low-Cost Space Engineering

The recent landing of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon has not only showcased India’s capabilities in space exploration but has also marked a significant shift in ISRO’s approach to transparency. With over 8 million viewers tuning in for the event’s YouTube live-stream, it set a record for the site.

For years, ISRO was known for its closed-off nature and a culture of secrecy surrounding its missions. However, according to experts and insiders, there has been a notable change in recent years. The organization has become more open and transparent, making a conscious effort to rebrand itself as an approachable entity.

Namrata Goswami, a space policy expert and professor at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, highlighted this transformation. “ISRO used to be a very closed organization. There was hesitation in talking about its missions and somewhat of a culture of secrecy,” she said. “Fast forward to 2023, I was surprised the amount of transparency from them. That is very new, and very welcome.”

This shift in approach not only helps create a positive image of ISRO but also aligns with the growing importance of the commercial space market. With the global commercial space market projected to reach $1 trillion 2030, ISRO’s newfound transparency can position India to tap into this lucrative sector.

India’s low-cost space engineering has been a significant factor in its success. While the global space market is valued at $400 billion, India has been able to achieve remarkable feats with a comparatively smaller budget. This efficiency and cost-effectiveness have garnered attention and respect from the international space community.

The successful Chandrayaan-3 mission is a testament to India’s space engineering prowess. With each new mission, ISRO is solidifying its place in the global space arena while also inspiring millions of Indians and viewers around the world.

