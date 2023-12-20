Title: The Rise of TikTok Influencers in Career Advice for Gen Z

Summary:

The influence of TikTok influencers on Gen Z’s career decisions is on the rise, according to a recent survey Resume Builder. While opinions are divided on the reliability of advice found on TikTok, it is important for job seekers to use it as just one of many research sources. Amrit Ahluwalia, the senior director of strategic insights at Modern Campus, emphasizes the need to verify creators’ profiles, delve into comments for public opinions, and seek quantitative insights from labor market data. Additionally, engaging with local workforce investment boards, community colleges, or universities can provide valuable education or development opportunities. As for sifting through reputable sources, individuals should trust their instincts and be cautious of creators who offer overly convenient advice or require significant investments. The survey also highlights that some individuals have paid TikTok creators for career coaching, and Ahluwalia advises checking their track record and pricing models. However, caution should be exercised as many respondents did not find the advice very useful. It is essential for users to possess digital literacy skills and independently fact-check information on social media platforms like TikTok. From the perspective of corporations, recruiters, and HR, the popularity of TikTok and YouTube indicates that consumers value authenticity and individual connection, thereby emphasizing the importance of providing unfiltered content for a genuine connection.