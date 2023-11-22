Indian Consumers Embrace Instagram Reels for Beauty and Fashion Discoveries

Meta’s recent studies on consumer behavior in India have revealed the significant impact of Meta platforms, especially Instagram Reels, on brand and product discovery in the beauty and fashion industry. These findings come from a Meta-commissioned online study conducted the consumer insights platform GWI among internet users in India.

The beauty report highlights a noteworthy shift in consumer preferences since the pandemic, with 68% of beauty buyers now favoring online purchases. This represents a remarkable 15% increase from pre-Covid levels. The report also indicates that social media plays a crucial role in brand discovery, with 80% of surveyed shoppers finding beauty brands on various social media platforms. Furthermore, 92% of those shoppers found beauty brands on Meta platforms, including 47% through Instagram Reels. The rise of augmented reality (AR) is also evident, with 80% of beauty consumers acknowledging its presence. Particularly, 75% of respondents express a preference for virtual try-ons, especially for lipsticks, as it enhances their inclination to make online beauty product purchases.

On the fashion front, the study found that 76% of consumers discover fashion brands through social media, with an overwhelming 97% discovering them on Meta platforms. Among those platforms, 52% credit Instagram Reels for their findings, and 39% of them proceeded to make a purchase after their discovery. Augmented reality (AR) is gaining traction in the fashion industry as well, with 80% of participants recognizing its presence. Additionally, virtual try-ons prove to be a significant motivation for online fashion purchases, as stated 78% of respondents.

Interestingly, the studies emphasize the reliance of Indian consumers on Indian creators for authentic information and reviews. Content created influencers has seen a significant surge in interest, with 2 out of 3 viewers of fashion content and 7 out of 10 viewers of beauty content following Indian influencers. These influencers play a crucial role in influencing the purchasing decisions of consumers.

Overall, the studies shed light on the evolving consumer behavior in India, highlighting the essential role that social media, particularly Meta platforms like Instagram Reels, play in brand and product discovery in the beauty and fashion segments. With the growing awareness and utilization of augmented reality (AR), consumers are experiencing an enhanced online shopping experience in these industries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the key findings of the beauty study?

The beauty study revealed that 68% of beauty buyers now prefer online purchases, with a significant rise since the pandemic. Moreover, 80% of surveyed shoppers discover beauty brands on social media, and 92% of them find these brands on Meta platforms. Instagram Reels played a prominent role in brand discovery, with 47% of users finding beauty brands through this feature. Additionally, 80% of beauty consumers are aware of augmented reality (AR), and virtual try-ons, especially for lipsticks, enhance their likelihood of making online beauty product purchases.

2. What were the key findings of the fashion study?

The fashion study revealed that 76% of consumers discover fashion brands on social media, with a significant majority of 97% finding them on Meta platforms. Instagram Reels accounted for 52% of fashion brand discoveries on Meta platforms, and 39% of users made a purchase after finding them on Reels. Additionally, 80% of fashion participants recognized the presence of augmented reality (AR), and virtual try-ons serve as a significant motivation for online fashion purchases, according to 78% of respondents.

3. How influential are Indian influencers in the purchasing decisions of consumers?

According to the studies, Indian influencers have a substantial impact on the purchasing decisions of consumers. The research revealed that 2 out of 3 viewers of fashion content and 7 out of 10 viewers of beauty content follow Indian influencers. These influencers are highly regarded for providing authentic information and reviews, thereby influencing consumer choices.