A Closer Look at “Last Call”: Exploring the Intersection of Money, Culture, and Policy

If you’re looking for a lively and thought-provoking business show that covers a wide range of topics, “Last Call” hosted Brian Sullivan is the one to watch. Airing on CNBC every Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET, this fast-paced program delves into the fascinating intersection of money, culture, and policy.

With a dynamic and engaging host like Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” offers viewers an insightful and entertaining experience. Through his unique approach, Sullivan dives deep into the latest trends, current events, and pressing issues that shape our world today. By exploring the intersection of money, culture, and policy, he provides a fresh and well-rounded perspective on the complex dynamics that drive our society.

Unlike traditional business shows that focus solely on numbers and stock markets, “Last Call” takes a wider lens. It unveils the behind-the-scenes stories of businesses, unravels the impact of global policies on the local economy, and examines how cultural changes influence financial decisions. By casting a net beyond the conventional realms of business journalism, “Last Call” offers a more holistic understanding of the interconnectedness of our modern world.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch “Last Call”?

A: You can catch “Last Call” on CNBC every Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Q: Who is the host of “Last Call”?

A: Brian Sullivan hosts “Last Call” and brings his dynamic style to the show.

Q: What sets “Last Call” apart from other business shows?

A: Unlike traditional business shows, “Last Call” explores the intersection of money, culture, and policy, taking a wider perspective on the complex dynamics that drive our society.