Renovatio Expands Product Line with Activated Phenolic Antioxidants

Renovatio, an Australian nutraceutical firm, is expanding its product line incorporating its patented activated phenolic antioxidants into pantry food items. In addition to its existing tablets and capsules supplements, Renovatio has launched a functional apple cider vinegar, sweet chilli, tomato ketchup, and salad dressing that contain these activated phenolics.

The incorporation of activated phenolic antioxidants into pantry staples is aimed at elevating the health benefits of these everyday food items. Renovatio found that activated phenolics have high absorption and bioavailability, making them potent antioxidants. By incorporating them into pantry staples, the company aims to provide consumers with an easy and convenient way to enhance their overall well-being.

The functional apple cider vinegar, available in 500 ml bottles, is now being stocked in Woolworths supermarkets across Australia. Renovatio’s decision to include activated phenolics in pantry staples is driven the belief that consumers are increasingly seeking out functional foods that provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

Renovatio’s expansion into pantry items follows its success in the nutraceutical market. The company has secured a deal worth over AU$5 million with Coles, a major Australian supermarket chain, to stock three of its products in 800 stores nationwide. By increasing its presence in supermarkets, Renovatio aims to make its products more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

With its commitment to incorporating activated phenolic antioxidants into everyday food items, Renovatio is revolutionizing the way people think about nutrition and wellness. By providing innovative products that combine health benefits with convenience, the company is empowering individuals to prioritize their personal health in their daily lives.