Survey Shows High Levels of Social Media Addiction Among Urban Indian Children

A recent survey conducted LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, has revealed concerning levels of social media addiction among urban Indian children. The survey, which gathered responses from over 46,000 people across 296 districts in the country, found that 61% of urban Indian parents reported that their children spend excessive time on social media platforms, online gaming, and OTT platforms.

Parents have observed various negative behavioral changes in their children as a result of this addiction, including aggression, laziness, and depression. Children have also displayed signs of impatience, hyperactivity, and lack of concentration. The survey further highlighted that 73% of parents, including those from tier-3 cities, believed that the data protection law should incorporate mandatory parental consent for children under 18 to join social media, OTT, video, and online gaming platforms.

The addiction to social media and online platforms has surged during the post-Covid lockdown when schools were closed and children had to study online. Even though schools have reopened since early 2022, children’s internet usage for leisure activities has continued to rise.

The survey revealed that many children in urban India are demanding full-time or part-time access to gadgets at home to enable them to watch videos, play online games, and stay connected with friends. However, this addiction to gadgets among children aged 9-18 years has led to a range of problems, including impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory issues, headache, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication difficulties, lethargy, and even depression.

Notably, many parents are unaware of the various social media and gaming apps that their children are using, highlighting the need for increased awareness and parental supervision. In response to these concerns, the Indian government has been working on the Digital Private Data Protection Law, which aims to require parental consent for apps used children under 18. However, platforms are facing challenges in implementing age-grading and are collaborating with the government to find solutions.

