Tilak Varma Faces Criticism for Recent Performance

Cricket fans in India are expressing their disappointment with Tilak Varma’s recent performance on social media platform ‘X.’ The Hyderabad-born batsman, who gained fame after his standout performance in the 2023 IPL, has been struggling to score runs in both ODIs and T20Is.

In his last seven matches across both formats, Varma’s scores have been underwhelming, with only 12, 7*, 31*, 29, 0, 1*, and 10 runs to his name. His difficulty in scoring runs was highlighted in the second ODI against South Africa, where he managed only 10 runs off 30 balls.

As a result, the hashtag ‘Tilak Varma’ started trending on ‘X,’ with cricket fans using the platform to express their opinions on his recent form. Many fans voiced their concerns and frustrations, questioning why Varma continues to receive opportunities despite his continuous failure to deliver.

Some fans compared Varma to other players, with one user commenting that Sanju Samson has scored more runs than Varma. Others urged Varma to rise up and make the most of the chances given to him, emphasizing the competitiveness of being in the top order.

Criticism also extended to the Indian team selection, with one fan expressing disbelief over Varma’s inclusion in the ODI squad and questioning the fairness of the selection process.

As fans continue to voice their opinions online, it remains to be seen how Varma will respond to the criticism and whether he can regain his form in future matches. For now, the pressure is mounting for the young batsman to prove his worth on the field.