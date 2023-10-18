Social Media Empowers Pro-Life Activists at “Life on the Line” Conference

Social media has become a powerful tool for pro-life activists to connect with new audiences and amplify their voices, according to the “Life on the Line” conference held at Campion College. Organized the Life Choice Campion team and Life Choice Australia, the conference brought together nearly 100 attendees passionate about pro-life issues.

During the conference, Dr. Joanna Howe, a Professor of Law at the University of Adelaide and pro-life advocate, delivered a keynote address highlighting startling statistics and personal stories about abortion laws and practices in Australia. Dr. Howe emphasized the importance of education on these matters and shared how social media has become a platform to share pro-life messages when traditional media outlets were resistant.

Dr. Howe expressed how social media has allowed her to reach people directly and make a significant impact. By sharing her experiences and knowledge online, she hopes to inspire a new generation of young people who can freely discuss pro-life issues both online and in person. She encourages young people to speak up about the issue and emphasizes that being against abortion does not make someone anti-feminist.

To address the challenges faced the pro-life movement, Dr. Howe called on attendees to take action writing to their senators about the Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill 2022, signing petitions, and joining pro-life organizations’ mailing lists. While petitions may not change politicians’ minds individually, they are more likely to be listened to when they have the support of thousands of people.

The conference also featured a keynote address the Hon Susan Carter MLC, who discussed end-of-life concerns and the motivation behind euthanasia. She emphasized that a natural end to life is essential and does not have to be influenced religious teachings. Mrs. Carter encouraged attendees to see themselves as revolutionaries for change and to commit to being changemakers in the pro-life movement.

Following the keynote presentations, a Q&A panel discussion was held with additional pro-life advocates, and the event raised over $2500, which will be donated to Australian pro-life organizations.

Sources:

– Life Choice Campion team

– Life Choice Australia