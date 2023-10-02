Social Media Can be a Dark Place, Warns Irish Justice Minister

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has issued a warning about the negative aspects of social media, urging elected politicians to report incidents of harassment to the police. McEntee emphasized the importance of understanding the impacts of one’s words on social media. Her comments come in the wake of threats made to ministers, with mock videos of herself and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar circulating online.

The incidents occurred following a protest at Leinster House, where the entrances were blocked and a mock gallows featuring government ministers and opposition TDs was displayed. In response to these events, Tanaiste Micheal Martin expressed concern about the increasing danger and vitriol directed towards politicians, labeling some behaviors as “fascist-like”. Some politicians have even raised concerns about the potential for a similar tragedy to the murder of UK MP Jo Cox in 2016.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, has acknowledged the online content but refrains from commenting on its accuracy. They have emphasized their serious concern regarding threats of violence against individuals and urged anyone experiencing harassment to report it to the police. The police consider any suggestion of violence or intimidation to be a potential criminal matter and subject to investigation.

The warning from the Justice Minister highlights the need for responsible and respectful behavior on social media platforms. As public figures face the increasing risk of harassment and threats via online channels, it is essential for individuals to recognize the real-life consequences of their actions and words in the digital realm.

Sources:

– Irish Daily Mail

– An Garda Siochana (Garda statement)

(Note: No specific URLs provided for the sources)