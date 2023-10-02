Social Media Revealed as a “Dark Place”

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has cautioned that social media can be a “dark place” at times, as elected politicians are being urged to report incidents of harassment to the police. McEntee has also emphasized the importance of individuals understanding the impact of their words on social media. This warning comes in light of threats made towards ministers, where mocked-up videos of McEntee and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have circulated online.

Following a demonstration at Leinster House, in which entrances were blocked and a mock gallows featuring government ministers and opposition TDs was displayed, Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed concern about the increasing danger and vitriol directed towards politicians. He went on to describe the behavior of some individuals as “fascist-like”. Politicians have expressed fears that these recent events could escalate to another tragedy similar to the murder of UK MP Jo Cox in 2016.

In response to the situation, An Garda Síochána has acknowledged the existence of threatening content circulating online but declined to comment on specific cases or individuals’ security. The police force has emphasized that it does not condone any form of violence, intimidation, or harassment and encourages anyone who has experienced such behavior to report it immediately.

In conclusion, the Minister for Justice’s warning highlights the negative aspects of social media and the impact it can have on individuals. It is crucial for people to be mindful of their online interactions and to report any incidents of harassment to the police. This issue requires a collective effort to ensure the safety and well-being of elected representatives and the wider community.

