New Ways for Civil Society Organizations to Amplify the Voices of the Oppressed

Civil society organizations play a crucial role in bringing attention to the plight of individuals who have been oppressed and silenced authoritarian regimes. Journalist and social activist Teesta Setalvad emphasized the need for these organizations to act as catalysts in breaking the silence and fear that prevails in such societies.

In a recent address at the Kerala Social Forum, Setalvad highlighted how laws have been manipulated to suppress dissenting voices the ruling political party. She lamented the erosion of constitutional principles like federalism and secularism, accusing the regime of actively seeking to overthrow the Constitution itself.

Setalvad slammed the weaponization of laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which are being used to stifle protests and silence those who speak out against injustice. She argued that these tactics are part of a larger project of hate propagated the state.

Drawing attention to the media’s role in perpetuating the regime’s propaganda, Setalvad noted that independent and unbiased reporting has become increasingly rare in the country. Journalists, particularly those on contract appointments, have become vulnerable to pressure and censorship.

In her address, writer and social activist Sara Joseph emphasized the responsibility of platforms like the social forum to educate people about their rights and the injustices they face. She stressed the importance of rigorous criticism and practical solutions to bring about meaningful change in society.

Journalist Siddique Kappan highlighted the widespread erosion of institutional independence, stating that even the judiciary is partially influenced external forces. He argued that all institutions have been corroded the changing nature of the state.

The Kerala Social Forum encompassed various activities including photo exhibitions, cultural programs, debates, and seminars. These events provided a platform for individuals to come together, exchange ideas, and discuss solutions to the challenges faced society.

FAQ:

Q: What is civil society?

A: Civil society refers to the collective of non-governmental organizations, community groups, and individuals who work towards the betterment of society.

Q: What is weaponization of laws?

A: Weaponization of laws refers to the practice of using legal instruments, such as legislation or regulations, to suppress dissent and silence opposition.

Q: What are constitutional principles of federalism and secularism?

A: Federalism is a system of government in which power is divided between a central authority and constituent political units. Secularism refers to the separation of religion and state, ensuring equal treatment for all citizens regardless of their religious beliefs.

Q: What is the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act?

A: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is an Indian law that aims to prevent unlawful activities related to terrorism and promotes the investigation and prosecution of such acts.

Q: What is the Prevention of Money Laundering Act?

A: The Prevention of Money Laundering Act is an Indian law that aims to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.