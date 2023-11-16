When it comes to cyber threats, social engineering is ranked as the third most significant threat in the digital world, right after ransomware and malware, both of which are often enabled social engineering techniques, according to the latest Enisa Threat Landscape Report. In this article, we will explore various types of social engineering attacks and provide insights into how individuals can protect themselves against these threats.

Phishing, Vishing, Smishing – What’s the Difference?

Phishing is a fraudulent attempt conducted primarily via email, where the attacker aims to deceive the target into clicking on a malicious link or opening an infected attachment, ultimately leading to the installation of a virus or the disclosure of sensitive information such as bank account details. Vishing, on the other hand, involves the same deception technique but is executed through phone calls. Similarly, Smishing refers to these fraudulent activities conducted over SMS. Spear-phishing, which is a targeted form of phishing, differs from typical phishing attacks as it focuses on specific individuals or groups rather than using a “shotgun” approach. Whaling, another type of spear-phishing, specifically targets high-level executives within organizations. Clone phishing, on the other hand, involves copying and modifying a previously received legitimate message to insert a malicious attachment or link.

The Role of Social Media

Social media platforms play a pivotal role in social engineering attacks. Attackers conduct extensive research on their targets, collecting information such as names, ages, addresses, job titles, interests, hobbies, family members, friends, and even personality traits from various social media platforms. Among these platforms, LinkedIn stands out as a treasure trove for attackers. Many users share their well-detailed resumes, providing ample information for profilers. This makes it an ideal tool for hackers targeting not only individuals but also entire companies for purposes such as spreading ransomware, accessing company funds, or engaging in industrial espionage.

Anatomy of a Social Engineering Attack

A professional social engineering attack typically involves several phases. It begins with reconnaissance, where the attacker carefully selects a target and creates a profile, often analyzing potential psychological vulnerabilities such as loneliness, extroversion, sociability, adventurousness, helpfulness, or a strong sense of duty. Once the profile is complete, a fake persona is developed that aligns with the target’s characteristics. The fake persona establishes contact with the target after careful preparation, usually under a suitable pretext, such as seeking advice on a shared hobby. This initial contact gradually evolves into casual conversations and eventually builds a friendship across different platforms. The exploit phase occurs when the target is requested to open a malicious link or document, disclose sensitive information, or provide monetary assistance under various pretexts. If successful, the attack concludes with the fake persona abruptly severing contact with the target without arousing suspicion.

Protecting Yourself on LinkedIn

LinkedIn represents a valuable resource for attackers due to its ability to provide immediate access to information about a particular organization. By searching for a specific employer, hackers can obtain a list of employees along with their job titles and profiles, granting an overview of the company’s organizational structure and key personnel. From this list, attackers can identify potential targets, which may include individuals with access to confidential information, IT systems, or bank accounts. However, rather than uninstalling LinkedIn, cybersecurity experts recommend adopting a healthy dose of skepticism. Users should consider the information they share and ask themselves whether revealing such details could potentially benefit malicious actors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is phishing?

Phishing refers to a fraudulent attempt conducted via email or similar electronic communications, where the attacker aims to deceive the target into revealing sensitive information or installing malware.

Q: What is vishing?

Vishing is a variant of phishing conducted through voice calls, where the attacker employs social engineering techniques to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information over the phone.

Q: What is smishing?

Smishing is a form of phishing that takes place through SMS or text messages, where the attacker attempts to deceive the recipient into revealing sensitive information or visiting malicious websites.

Q: How can I protect myself from social engineering attacks?

Protecting yourself from social engineering attacks involves maintaining a healthy skepticism towards unsolicited communication, refraining from clicking on suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources, regularly updating software and applications, and educating yourself about the latest social engineering techniques.

