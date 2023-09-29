The Different Resources Offered Reports, Forecasts, and Analyst Access Programs

Reports, forecasts, and analyst access programs provide various resources to help individuals and businesses stay informed and make informed decisions. These resources offer in-depth analysis, benchmarks, projections, charts, industry key performance indicators (KPIs), briefings, and exclusive time with industry thought leaders.

Reports offer in-depth analysis, benchmarks, and shorter spotlights on digital trends. They provide detailed information and insights into specific topics, helping readers understand the current state of the industry and identify opportunities for growth.

Forecasts, on the other hand, offer interactive projections with thousands of metrics on market trends and consumer behavior. They provide valuable insights into future trends and help businesses plan their strategies accordingly.

Charts are another resource provided these programs. They consist of proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources, covering the most important topics in the industry. These charts help users visualize data and make data-driven decisions.

Industry KPIs are industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail, and ecommerce. These benchmarks help businesses evaluate their performance against industry standards and identify areas for improvement.

Briefings are client-only email newsletters that provide analysis and takeaways from daily news in the industry. These newsletters keep readers up-to-date with the latest trends and developments, helping them stay ahead of the competition.

Analyst access programs offer exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft the research. This provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to gain insights directly from industry experts and ask specific questions related to their needs.

Overall, these resources offer a wide range of information and insights to individuals and businesses in the digital industry. They help them stay informed, make data-driven decisions, and gain a competitive edge.

