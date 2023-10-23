Social Beat Wins SEO Mandate for Tata CLiQ to Boost Organic Traffic

Social Beat, India’s leading digital marketing company, has been selected as the SEO partner for Tata CLiQ, a prominent omnichannel marketplace in India. The mandate includes optimizing existing content and launching new, optimized category pages to enhance organic traffic on the Tata CLiQ platform. The goal is to achieve a 2x increase in monthly organic traffic over the next year.

Shishir Kataria, the director of marketing at Tata CLiQ, emphasized the importance of search and discovery in the shopping journey, stating that a platform’s organic presence significantly influences consumer consideration. He expressed confidence in Social Beat’s ability to develop and optimize highly discoverable content to drive engagement and revenue on the platform.

Vikas Chawla, the co-founder of Social Beat, expressed excitement about the partnership and their mission to scale traffic to the Tata CLiQ platform. Social Beat’s team of specialized SEO and content strategists will closely collaborate with Tata CLiQ to achieve this goal.

With this collaboration, Tata CLiQ aims to leverage the expertise of Social Beat to curate products, create relevant content, and ultimately attract more shoppers to their platform. The partnership will kickstart with a series of digital campaigns designed to align SEL Tiger Tmt’s brand identity with innovative strategies, ensuring effective audience connection.

This partnership highlights the increasing significance of SEO in the digital marketing landscape, as businesses recognize the potential of organic traffic to drive growth and revenue. By harnessing the power of search and discovery, Tata CLiQ aims to provide a seamless and engaging shopping experience for its customers.

Sources:

– Social Beat

– Tata CLiQ