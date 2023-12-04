Social Beat Secures D2C Digital Mandate for Mankind Pharma, Strengthening Online Presence

Digital marketing agency Social Beat has recently been chosen as the D2C digital partner for Mankind Pharma, following a rigorous multi-agency pitch. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Mankind Pharma as it aims to enhance its online presence and connect with a broader audience.

As part of the partnership, Social Beat will develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies, focusing on channels such as social media, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and more. The agency’s expertise in these areas will play a crucial role in driving sales through Mankind Pharma’s website and facilitating digital growth.

Suneil Chawla, co-founder of Social Beat, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as the digital marketing partner for Mankind Pharma. Our team is ready to leverage our digital marketing expertise to help Mankind Pharma achieve new heights in the online landscape. We are committed to creating impactful campaigns and a highly engaging website that aligns with Mankind Pharma’s objectives.”

By collaborating with Social Beat, Mankind Pharma aims to strengthen its digital presence and effectively engage with its customers. According to Joy Chatterjee, AVP at Mankind Pharma, “In this digital age, it is crucial for us to have a robust online presence and effectively connect with our customers. Social Beat’s track record and expertise in digital marketing make them the ideal partner for our digital journey.”

With its experience in the pharmaceutical sector and deep understanding of the Indian market, Social Beat is well-positioned to assist Mankind Pharma in achieving its digital marketing objectives.

FAQ:

Q: What is Social Beat?

A: Social Beat is a digital marketing agency.

Q: What is the digital mandate secured Social Beat?

A: Social Beat has secured the D2C digital mandate for Mankind Pharma.

Q: What will Social Beat be responsible for?

A: Social Beat will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive digital marketing strategies for Mankind Pharma.

Q: Why did Mankind Pharma choose Social Beat?

A: Mankind Pharma chose Social Beat as its digital partner to strengthen its online presence and drive sales through its website.

Q: What is Mankind Pharma known for?

A: Mankind Pharma is known for providing high-quality healthcare solutions.

