Alisha Lehmann: The Most-Followed Female Soccer Player on Instagram

In addition to her success on the soccer field, Alisha Lehmann has taken the social media world storm, becoming the most-followed female soccer player on Instagram. At the time of writing, Lehmann boasts an impressive 15.6 million followers on the platform.

A report Nielsen Holdings, a renowned information and market measurement firm, confirms Lehmann’s status as the top influencer among female football players on Instagram. The report indicates that between June 2022 and May 2023, Lehmann’s following grew 75.03 percent, with her engagement rate increasing 6.99 percent.

However, what sets Lehmann apart is not just her popularity but also her financial success. Nielsen Holdings estimates that Lehmann earns an average of $307,352 per post, making her a highly sought-after influencer for branded content.

Aside from her earnings from Instagram, Lehmann has also ventured into other business opportunities, such as the release of her 2024 calendar. This limited edition calendar, featuring never-before-seen images of the Swiss international female footballer, is available for $182.35. For fans on a tighter budget, the standard calendars range from $60.77 to $80.23.

Lehmann’s official calendar website advertises it as the perfect addition for any true fan looking for exclusive memorabilia and a personal connection to the soccer star. With premium quality and luxury packaging, the calendar promises a year filled with stunning visuals.

Alisha Lehmann’s success both on and off the field has undoubtedly solidified her status as a prominent figure in the world of women’s soccer. Her massive Instagram following and lucrative brand partnerships serve as a testament to her influence and marketability.

Sources: Nielsen Holdings