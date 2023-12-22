The Invasion of Cockroaches: Which Cities Are Most Affected?

Summary: A recent study conducted Pest Gnome, a company that connects people with pest exterminators, has revealed the most roach-infested cities in the United States. While Houston takes the top spot, four cities in California also made it to the list. However, California residents can breathe a slight sigh of relief as no city from the state made it to the top ten. The study, based on data from various sources, highlights the need for preventive measures to keep these disease-carrying pests at bay.

Houston, with its high levels of heat and humidity, tops the list of the most roach-infested cities in the U.S. According to Pest Gnome, 37 percent of homes in Houston have reported signs of cockroaches in the past year. The study attributes this to the conditions in the city, which create an ideal environment for roach infestations.

Following Houston on the list are San Antonio, Tampa, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Miami. These cities, known for their warm climates, also provide favorable conditions for cockroaches to thrive. Additionally, densely-populated metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City also made it to the list.

In California, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Jose, and San Francisco reported higher rates of roach infestations compared to other cities in the state. However, residents can take some solace in the fact that no California city made it to the top ten.

Cockroaches are more than just a nuisance; they can transmit various diseases and contaminate food and surfaces within a household. The Illinois Department of Public Health warns that cockroaches can spread bacteria that cause food poisoning. To prevent infestations, Pest Gnome advises sealing entry points, maintaining cleanliness, fixing leaks, and using pest control products. In case of severe infestations, it is recommended to seek professional pest extermination services.

While some cities may be more prone to roach infestations due to climate and population density, it’s important for residents across the nation to take proactive measures to keep their homes roach-free and maintain a healthy living environment.