Escape the Winter Blues with Outdoor Spa Experiences in New York City

Winter can be a challenging season to endure, with its cold and dark days. However, the Scandinavians have mastered the art of embracing winter with their spa culture. Now, New Yorkers can get a taste of this rejuvenating experience without the need for a long plane ride. Two hotels in the city, The William Vale in Brooklyn and The Rockaway Hotel + Spa in Queens, are offering outdoor spa experiences this winter, providing the perfect opportunity to indulge in some much-needed self-care.

At The William Vale, guests can enjoy breathtaking views while immersing themselves in stress relief. Whether you choose to relax in a barrel sauna offering panoramic skyline views or soak in a cedar hot tub under the stars, this is an experience that promises to be special, whether you embark on a solo trip or enjoy a romantic date night. Sauna bookings start at $80 per person for an hour-long experience, while sauna plus hot tub packages are available for $120 per person. Plush robes and slippers will be provided the hotel, ensuring your utmost comfort during your visit.

Over at The Rockaway Hotel + Spa, the patio area has been transformed into a winter pool house, complete with cedar saunas and cozy decor. The outdoor pool remains open, allowing guests to take a refreshing plunge. Afterward, you can slip into a luxurious robe and unwind with tabletop games, enjoying a true retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Access to the Winter Pool House is complimentary for hotel guests, with room rates starting around $200 per night. If you’re not staying overnight, day passes are available for $30-$50 per person, depending on the hours booked. With the addition of wifi, it also becomes an ideal remote work location.

For those looking to take their wellness experience to the next level, The Rockaway Hotel has partnered with wellness and lifestyle brand HigherDOSE to offer some high-tech treatments for an additional fee. These include Infrared PEMF Go Mats, designed to reduce stress and support deep sleep, and Red Light Face Masks and Neck Enhancers, which aim to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, stimulate collagen, and boost mood.

Winter doesn’t have to be a season of hibernation and gloom. With these outdoor spa experiences, New Yorkers can embrace the elements and find solace in the midst of winter. So grab your swimwear, book your reservation, and let the winter blues melt away in a serene and secluded space.