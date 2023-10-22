Is Investing Based on YouTube Videos a Good Idea?

A friend has been urging a reader in their early 60s to invest in companies based on YouTube videos. The friend claims to have made a 400% return picking stocks repeatedly mentioned in different videos. The reader asks if it’s wise to invest everything in stocks in their mid-60s to 70s when retirement is approaching. They also express concern about the risk involved when neither they nor their friend are working full-time, and the market’s volatility could impact their portfolio.

It’s generally not recommended to invest everything in one type of investment, whether it’s stocks, bonds, or certificates of deposit (CDs). Diversification helps reduce risk, as different types of investments may perform differently. While having some money in safer investments like CDs can be prudent, they often offer low returns that may not keep pace with inflation.

In terms of financial advice from social media platforms, it’s important to approach such information with caution. Few investors can consistently generate significant returns over time, especially when picking stocks randomly. It’s crucial to do thorough research and consult reputable financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Additionally, a question is raised about reporting additional income to meet the Roth IRA contribution limit. It’s important to note that contributing more than one legitimately earns would involve filing fraudulent tax returns, which is illegal.

In other questions, an individual wonders if capital gains tax will apply to beneficiaries of a home with a reverse mortgage. The answer assures that the beneficiaries will benefit from the step-up in tax basis and won’t have to pay capital gains tax on the appreciation that occurred during the parents’ lifetime.

Lastly, a reader who is eligible for Social Security survivor benefits asks if claiming these benefits will diminish the benefits received a minor child from another relationship. The response clarifies that claiming survivor benefits won’t affect the child’s benefits. However, if the reader continues working, their benefit may be reduced based on their earnings until they reach full retirement age. They also have the option to switch between survivor benefits and their own, allowing their own benefit to grow until it reaches its maximum at age 70.

Overall, it’s important to approach investment decisions and financial advice from social media platforms with caution. Seeking guidance from financial professionals and understanding one’s individual circumstances and goals is key.

