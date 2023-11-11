Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers: A Unique Take on 19th Century Romance

Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers offers viewers a refreshing and distinctive perspective on the 19th century romantic drama genre. While drawing inspiration from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, the series diverges significantly from the typical period dramas, providing a more contemporary portrayal of young women seeking agency in the 1800s. Set in the 1870s London, The Buccaneers follows the journey of five American women as they venture to England in search of suitable suitors.

Unlike its counterpart, Netflix’s Bridgerton, The Buccaneers takes a different approach in terms of storyline and character dynamics. While both shows explore the theme of young women seeking romantic partners in England, The Buccaneers focuses on a love triangle involving Nan St. George and her two suitors, Duke of Tintagel and his best friend. The show cleverly portrays both sides of the triangle, making it challenging for viewers to pick a favorite.

Furthermore, The Buccaneers delves into other romantic pairings, such as the complex marriage between Conchita and Lord Richard Marable, and a passionate love affair between two women, Mabel Elmsworth and Honoria Marable. While the chemistry between the actors in these relationships may not always be convincing, it adds depth to the series’ exploration of love and societal expectations.

In terms of costumes, The Buccaneers strikes a balance between vibrant and understated, utilizing rich jewel tones and intriguing fabrics. Although the series may lack the extravagant patterns featured in Bridgerton, the attention to detail in the clothing structure and design is commendable. Particularly notable is the episode “It’s Christmas,” which showcases fabulous knits and satisfyingly subtle designs.

While the music in The Buccaneers may not be its strongest aspect, the series aims to create an immersive experience with the iconic sounds of contemporary artists like Japanese Breakfast, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams. However, some viewers may find the combination of modern music with 19th century settings to be a jarring contrast.

All in all, The Buccaneers offers a unique and engaging take on 19th century romance, allowing viewers to explore the struggles and desires of young women seeking love and agency in a different cultural context. With its distinctive storyline, costume choices, and exploration of various romantic pairings, The Buccaneers presents a fresh and compelling alternative to the popular period dramas of today.

