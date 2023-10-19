Urbanization and Globalization: The Causes behind the Rise of Bedbug Infestations

In recent weeks, bedbugs have been making headlines around the world as they infest various public spaces such as movie theaters, restaurants, and subways. However, experts suggest that the current attention given to these insects is not proportional to a rise in bedbug infestations. Instead, the prevalence of bedbugs in Canada and other countries is attributed to the effects of urbanization and globalization.

According to Marc Johnson, a professor of biology at the University of Toronto, the recent fascination and paranoia surrounding bedbugs can be largely attributed to a few influential individuals claiming that bedbugs are out of control. Johnson states that the situation with bedbugs has not worsened over the past few years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hotel stays were significantly reduced.

Urbanization plays a significant role in the spread of bedbugs. As cities become more densely populated, these pests have shorter distances to travel to find fresh blood, as they rely on human hosts for survival. Bedbugs easily latch onto clothing, suitcases, and other belongings, spreading from one location to another.

Another factor contributing to the ongoing prevalence of bedbugs is their resistance to insecticides. When an infestation is treated with insecticides, it usually kills most of the bedbugs. However, any insects with genetic mutations that make them less susceptible to the chemicals can survive, reproduce, and pass on those mutations. This resistance to insecticides complicates the eradication of bedbug infestations.

To combat bedbugs, experts recommend avoiding the use of insecticides and instead practicing thorough vacuuming. Infected clothing and bedding can also be placed in the freezer or dryer to kill the insects. Health Canada suggests freezing affected items for at least four days or heating them in a hot dryer for a minimum of 30 minutes.

To prevent bedbug infestations, Health Canada suggests keeping your home tidy and clean, regularly vacuuming hard-to-reach areas, inspecting second-hand clothing and furniture before bringing them indoors, and avoiding the adoption of discarded mattresses and couches.

In conclusion, the rise in bedbug infestations is not a recent phenomenon but is rather a consequence of urbanization and globalization. To effectively manage and prevent bedbug infestations, individuals should adopt proper cleaning practices and avoid the use of insecticides.

Sources:

– University of Toronto Department of Biology

– Health Canada