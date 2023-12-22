Tennis Legend Chris Evert Receives Overwhelming Support as She Battles Cancer

Tennis great Chris Evert has touched the hearts of fans, fellow players, and commentators around the world as she revealed that she is facing another battle with cancer. In a statement released ESPN, the 18-time grand slam champion shared that she will undergo more chemotherapy and will not be able to participate in the upcoming Australian Open in January.

Evert, 68, remains optimistic as she expressed gratitude that the cancer was detected early. She recently underwent robotic surgery to remove cancer cells in her pelvic region, and has started another round of chemotherapy. This is not the first time Evert has faced this challenging disease—she first announced her diagnosis with ovarian cancer in January 2022. However, after treatment, she shared the joyous news earlier this year that she was cancer free. Unfortunately, the disease has returned.

While she won’t be able to attend the Australian Open, Evert is determined to make a comeback and be ready for the rest of the grand slam season. Her close friend and former rival, Martina Navratilova, who herself battled throat and breast cancer in 2022, praised Evert for her unwavering support during Navratilova’s own cancer journey. The two tennis icons have been an inspiration to each other throughout their careers.

Chris Evert’s impact on the game of tennis is immeasurable. She dominated the sport in the 1970s, winning seven French Open singles titles, six US Open titles, three Wimbledon titles, and two Australian Open titles. With a total of 157 WTA singles titles, Evert’s legacy is firmly etched in tennis history. She also had an intense rivalry with Navratilova, with their matches often considered some of the greatest in the sport.

Since retiring, Evert has made significant contributions as a TV commentator and mentor for young players on the WTA tour. Her openness about her cancer journey has encouraged many to prioritize early detection and to advocate for themselves and their health.

Tennis fans and the entire tennis community have shown an outpouring of love and support for Evert. Messages of well-wishes, prayers, and encouraging words have flooded social media platforms. It is clear that Evert’s strength, determination, and positive spirit have touched the lives of many.

In the face of this new challenge, Chris Evert remains a true inspiration, showing us all the importance of resilience and cherishing our health. As she bravely battles cancer once again, the tennis world stands behind her, united in hope and support.