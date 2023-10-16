Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two had formed a close bond over the years, with Turner referring to Chopra as one of her “built-in girlfriends” who she could hang out with and talk to about the craziness of their husbands’ lives.

Most notably, the Jonas family, including Chopra, had flown to England to spend the holidays with Turner’s family back in 2018. They had also served as each other’s bridesmaids during their respective weddings in 2018 and 2019. Turner had even praised Chopra, describing her as “the nicest person” and someone she could relate to on many different levels.

However, since the split between Turner and Joe Jonas, she has been seen spending time with a different group of friends, which includes fellow Joe Jonas ex, Taylor Swift. The two have been spotted together multiple times in recent months.

The reason for the unfollowing on Instagram remains a mystery. It is important to take any developments in celebrities’ private lives with a grain of salt before jumping to conclusions. It’s worth noting that relationships and dynamics can change over time, and the unfollowing may not necessarily indicate a falling out between Turner and Chopra.

As fans, we can only speculate on the reasons behind this Instagram unfollowing. In the meantime, we can continue to stay updated on any new developments regarding Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce.

