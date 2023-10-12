Viral Video Shows Shocking Moment Chain Breaks While Pulling Stuck Jeep

A recently resurfaced video on social media is leaving viewers in shock as it captures the terrifying moment when a chain broke while pulling a stuck Jeep out of the mud. The video, originally uploaded two years ago and now circulating on Reddit, shows the driver of the Jeep getting injured as a result of the chain breaking.

The video, titled “Chain Breaks Pull Jeep Complete video,” has gone viral, with viewers expressing their horror and fear over the events shown. However, limited information is available about when and where the incident took place, as well as the identity of the driver.

Due to the distressing content of the video, a trigger warning has been issued, advising viewers to exercise discretion before watching.

The footage of the incident was originally shared on Reddit user u/james244568. The video shows a truck attempting to pull the stuck Jeep out of the mud using a chain. Suddenly, the chain snaps and shatters the windshield of the Jeep, causing the broken glass to hit the driver on the bottom of the jaw.

The heartbreaking visuals of the incident have sparked discussions among netizens, who are expressing their concerns for the driver’s wellbeing. Many viewers hope that the driver has recovered from their injuries, while others are shocked the chain breaking and the potential dangers of such rescue operations.

The viral video has garnered over a million views and hundreds of comments, highlighting the impact it has had on social media users. It serves as a reminder of the potential risks involved in rescue operations and the importance of taking necessary safety precautions.

Source: Sportskeeda