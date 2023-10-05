Major Brands Abandon Meta’s Social Network Threads as User Traffic Plummets

Meta’s social network Threads, once hailed as a potential “Twitter killer,” is facing a significant decline in user traffic, with many major brands and celebrities ceasing to post on the platform. Notably, the National Football League, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Madison Square Garden have all refrained from providing fresh content on Threads for weeks or months.

Upon its launch in July, Threads attracted an impressive 100 million users. However, it was later revealed that this figure was mainly due to the automatic creation of Threads pages for Instagram account holders. At its peak, Threads boasted an average of 49.3 million daily active users on Android. However, this number has since plummeted to 8.6 million, marking an 82% decrease in user traffic.

The decline in traffic has prompted Meta to brainstorm ways to revive interest in the app. Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith, who have been relatively inactive on X (formerly known as Twitter, now owned Elon Musk), have signed up for Threads but have posted little on the platform.

Meta has reached out to social media influencers and creators in efforts to generate more activity on Threads. While money was not offered in exchange for exclusive posts, the invitation to events like a pickleball tournament has motivated some influencers to increase their presence on the app.

The launch of Threads has added fuel to the rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Elon Musk. Musk’s tenure as owner of X has seen advertisers depart from the platform, and critics have accused him of allowing hate speech. On the other hand, Threads has gained a reputation for being tepid due to Zuckerberg’s focus on fostering a “safe space” that avoids controversial content.

Zuckerberg remains optimistic about the future of Threads, emphasizing that the platform’s positive and friendly atmosphere will be a defining element in the coming decade. Meanwhile, Musk has dismissed Threads as “Instagram minus pics.”

Sources:

– The Information