Unforgettable Celebrity Cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has brought us unforgettable moments over the years, and some of the most talked-about moments involve their celebrity friends. From iconic actresses to legendary musicians, here are some of the most memorable and surprising guest appearances on RHOBH.

Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her roles in Halloween and other iconic films, made a quick cameo in Season 4. However, it was in Season 12 that she truly wowed the ladies at a luncheon to promote her charity. The cast even affectionately referred to her as “Auntie Jamie.”

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family, has made several appearances on the show to support her friend Kyle Richards’ fundraising events. While she has expressed enjoying her time on RHOBH, she has put to rest the rumors of joining the franchise as a Housewife.

Paris and Nicky Hilton, daughters of Kathy Hilton and nieces to Kyle Richards, have also made appearances on the show. They have supported their aunt at fundraising events, including a memorable fashion show that kicked off Season 10.

The Housewives have also had the opportunity to rub elbows with A-list musicians. One example is when the band Wilson Phillips performed in Kyle Richard’s backyard in Season 10. Singer Carnie Wilson, who is a friend of Kyle’s, first appeared on the show during a cake tasting for her business in Season 7.

Former cast member Yolanda Hadid’s ex-husband, David Foster, is a legendary music producer and songwriter who appeared in several glamorous scenes during her time on the show. Similarly, R&B singer-songwriter Babyface, a longtime friend and collaborator of David Foster, made memorable cameos on RHOBH.

Perhaps one of the most incredible celebrity cameos was when renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli serenaded the ladies with the song “Ava Maria” at a dinner party hosted Yolanda in Season 6. This beautiful performance inspired Kyle Richards to reconcile with her sister Kim.

These celebrity guest appearances have added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They have shown us the connections and friendships that the ladies have outside of the show, making for truly unforgettable moments.