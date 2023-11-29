Is Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Ready for Motherhood?

Brielle Biermann, the eldest daughter of reality TV star Kim Zolciak, has been making headlines recently amidst rumors of her pregnancy. However, the 26-year-old has set the record straight on whether or not she’s ready to become a mother. While Brielle is not pregnant at the moment, she shared her excitement about having kids in the future and making her mom a grandmother in due time.

In a recent interview with Celebuzz, Brielle expressed her desire to have children one day and acknowledged that her mother would be an incredible grandmother. Although she didn’t provide a specific timeline, it’s clear that Brielle is open to the idea of starting a family at some point.

Interestingly, it appears that Kim Zolciak herself is eager to embrace the role of a grandmother. Brielle revealed in an interview for the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast that her mother has been experiencing some baby fever. Kim even jokingly mentioned that if Brielle doesn’t have a child, she might have one herself.

But Brielle isn’t the only one facing the lighthearted pressure from her mother. Her younger sister, Ariana Biermann, has also received similar encouragement. Kim is apparently eagerly awaiting the arrival of a grandchild and has made it clear that she would be more than willing to take care of the little one.

While Brielle may not be ready for motherhood just yet, her romantic life has also been a topic of interest. Currently, she is not publicly linked with anyone on Instagram. In the past, Brielle had an on-again-off-again relationship with Slade Osborne, her first love. However, they eventually ended things amicably and remain close friends.

Brielle has also dated baseball player Michael Kopech for two years, but the couple parted ways in 2018. Despite the breakup, Brielle has maintained a positive outlook and continues to focus on living her own life and exploring her options.

So, while Brielle may not be expecting a child at the moment, she remains open to the possibility of becoming a mother in the future, and her mother Kim eagerly awaits the day she can embrace the role of a grandma.

