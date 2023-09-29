10-Year-Old Kid Receives Bryce Harper’s Helmet Instead of Autograph

Hayden Dorfman, a 10-year-old boy from Voorhees, New Jersey, attended a Philadelphia Phillies game with the hopes of getting star outfielder Bryce Harper to sign his jersey. However, to Dorfman’s surprise, Harper threw his helmet into the stands after being ejected from the game. The helmet happened to land near Dorfman and his father, who quickly scooped it up. Dorfman then had the opportunity to meet Harper and get the helmet signed.

Dorfman proudly wore the helmet throughout the entire evening, and fans on Instagram were buzzing about his lucky catch. Comments on the post ranged from excitement that a kid got the helmet instead of an adult collector, to praise for Harper’s gesture. The young fan couldn’t stop smiling, but Harper himself expressed regret over being ejected from the game.

In a post-game interview, Harper mentioned that he anticipated a letter and penalties from Major League Baseball following his ejection. He expressed remorse for being thrown out of the game, especially since it was the Phillies’ last home game of the regular season. Harper acknowledged that many fans wouldn’t be able to afford tickets to the postseason, so this was their final chance to see him play.

Bryce Harper, known as a “five-tool player,” was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2010 MLB draft the Washington Nationals. At the age of 19, he made his MLB debut and became the youngest position player to participate in an All-Star Game in 2012. Harper has become a beloved figure in the world of baseball, and his helmet gift to Dorfman only further solidified his reputation as a fan-friendly player.

